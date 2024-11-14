Ireland’s 15 includes last second winner to help Nicholls State defeat Northern Kentucky 61-59

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Byron Ireland had 15 points, including the game winner with less than a second to…

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Byron Ireland had 15 points, including the game winner with less than a second to play, in Nicholls State’s 61-59 victory over Northern Kentucky on Thursday night.

Ike Cornish rebounded a Norse miss with about 8.5 seconds to go and fed the ball to Ireland in the backcourt. He raced up court before penetrating into the lane and banking in a contested floater.

Ireland shot 5 of 18 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Colonels (2-2). Cornish scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 12, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds and three steals. Robert Brown III had 11 points and went 4 of 13 from the field (3 for 9 from 3-point range).

Trey Robinson led the Norse (0-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Josh Dilling added 18 points and two steals for Northern Kentucky. Keeyan Itejere also had nine points and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.