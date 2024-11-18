Hamilton scores 30 points as Georgia State knocks off Toccoa Falls 106-66

ATLANTA (AP) — Jelani Hamilton’s 30 points led Georgia State over Toccoa Falls 106-66 on Monday night. Hamilton also contributed…

ATLANTA (AP) — Jelani Hamilton’s 30 points led Georgia State over Toccoa Falls 106-66 on Monday night.

Hamilton also contributed seven rebounds and four steals for the Panthers (2-2). Toneari Lane scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 6 for 12 from beyond the arc. Cesare Edwards had 10 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field.

Kaleb Thomas led the Screaming Eagles in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Toccoa Falls also got 11 points and two steals from Tyriq Brown. Jeremiah Williams had eight points, six rebounds and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Up next for Georgia State is a Friday matchup with North Carolina Central at home, and Toccoa Falls visits The Citadel on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.