Florida International visits FGCU following overtime win

Florida International Panthers (2-4) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-5) Fort Myers, Florida; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Florida International Panthers (2-4) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-5)

Fort Myers, Florida; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International visits FGCU after the Panthers took down the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners 76-73 in overtime.

The Eagles are 1-2 in home games. FGCU is eighth in the ASUN in rebounding with 30.2 rebounds. Jevin Muniz leads the Eagles with 5.7 boards.

The Panthers are 0-2 on the road. Florida International is third in the CUSA scoring 41.7 points per game in the paint led by Jayden Brewer averaging 6.7.

FGCU scores 61.7 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 70.0 Florida International allows. Florida International has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of FGCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallion Johnson is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Eagles.

Brewer is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Panthers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

