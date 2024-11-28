Florida Gators square off against the Tulane Green Wave

Tulane Green Wave (2-3) vs. Florida Gators (3-2) Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulane and Florida play…

Tulane Green Wave (2-3) vs. Florida Gators (3-2)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane and Florida play at Walter Athletic Complex in Tampa, Florida.

The Gators have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Florida has a 1-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Green Wave are 2-3 in non-conference play. Tulane is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Florida averages 87.0 points, 24.6 more per game than the 62.4 Tulane allows. Tulane has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeriah Warren is scoring 19.5 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Gators.

Kyren Whittington is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Green Wave.

