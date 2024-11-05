Live Radio
Dawkins scores 18 as Houston Christian defeats Avila 86-59

The Associated Press

November 5, 2024, 12:21 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — Bryson Dawkins scored 18 points as Houston Christian beat Avila 86-59 on Monday night in a season opener.

Dawkins shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Huskies. Julian Mackey and Demari Williams each finished with 11 points.

The Eagles were led in scoring by Jehoiada Goins, who finished with 12 points. Brionne Williams added 10 points and six rebounds for Avila.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

