Darren Buchanan Jr. scores 17 to help George Washington beat VMI 77-64

The Associated Press

November 29, 2024, 4:41 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Darren Buchanan Jr. had 17 points to lead George Washington to a 77-64 victory over VMI on Friday.

Buchanan added six assists for the Revolutionaries (7-1). Trey Autry went 5 of 9 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Trey Moss went 5 of 8 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Keydets (4-5) were led by Rickey Bradley, Jr., who posted 13 points and six assists. Kaden Stuckey added 12 points. Augustinas Kiudulas finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

George Washington took the lead with 10:57 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 42-29 at halftime, with Buchanan racking up nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

