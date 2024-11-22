Croskey scores 20 as South Carolina State defeats Alabama A&M 82-70

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Omar Croskey scored 20 points as South Carolina State beat Alabama A&M 82-70 on Friday night.…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Omar Croskey scored 20 points as South Carolina State beat Alabama A&M 82-70 on Friday night.

Croskey went 7 of 12 from the field (6 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Bulldogs (3-3). Davion Everett scored 12 points while finishing 5 of 6 from the floor and added five rebounds.

The Bulldogs (3-3) were led in scoring by Anthony Bryant and Chad Moodie with 16 points apiece. Lorenzo Downey had 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.