BYU pulls away early behind Demin, Saunders to beat Central Arkansas 88-50

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Egor Demin scored 18 points and had 11 assists and BYU rolled to an 88-50 victory over Central Arkansas on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Kanon Catchings scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half for BYU. Richie Saunders finished with 16 points and eight rebounds and Keba Keita grabbed 10 boards to go with six points.

The Cougars scored 24 points off 18 Central Arkansas turnovers.

Elias Cato scored 21 points to lead Central Arkansas.

BYU never trailed and closed the first half on a 28-8 surge for a 46-23 halftime advantage. Demin ended the half with a dunk and 3-pointer and finished with 13 points while Saunders scored 10.

It was BYU coach Kevin Young’s first game with the Cougars. Young was named BYU’s 19th head coach in April. The former associate head coach for the Phoenix Suns returns to the college game for the first time since working with Dick Hunsaker at Utah Valley during the 2005-06 season.

Central Arkansas also has a new head coach. John Shulman takes over for the Bears after spending last season as head coach at Alabama-Huntsville.

