Brooks, James carry No. 9 NC State past ETSU 80-55 in season opener

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Zoe Brooks scored 21 points and Aziaha James posted all but two of her 17 points in the second half to help No. 9 N.C. State open a highly anticipated season with an 80-55 win over East Tennessee State on Tuesday night.

Saniya Rivers and Madison Hayes both had 11 points as the Wolfpack geared up for this weekend’s showdown with top-ranked South Carolina.

Braylyn Milton and reserve Carmen Richardson led East Tennessee State with 12 points apiece. Kendall Folley chipped in 10 points for the Buccaneers, who led by six points late in the first half.

Prior to the game, N.C. State unveiled a Final Four banner recognizing last season’s team.

Takeaways

East Tennessee State: The final score is going to look discouraging despite the margin at only a dozen points with about seven minutes to play. The Buccaneers attempted only two free throws, so putting more pressure on defenses will be important.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack pulled away, going up by 17 points with about five minutes to play. But that shouldn’t camouflage some of the snags along the way, giving them plenty to address before the weekend.

Key moment

Brooks hit two baskets in the final two minutes of the first half to give the Wolfpack glimmers of momentum going to the break and certainly diminished some of the tension that might have developed.

Key stat

The Wolfpack collected 21 offensive rebounds, which was a large share of the boards with East Tennessee State’s total for both ends at 30.

Up next

N.C. State takes on top-ranked South Carolina in Sunday’s neutral-court game in Charlotte in a rematch of the Final Four semifinal. East Tennessee State is home Saturday night against Jacksonville State.

