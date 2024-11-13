Blunt’s 16 help Mercyhurst beat Canisius 62-52

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Bernie Blunt’s 16 points helped Mercyhurst defeat Canisius 62-52 on Wednesday night. Blunt shot 4 of…

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Bernie Blunt’s 16 points helped Mercyhurst defeat Canisius 62-52 on Wednesday night.

Blunt shot 4 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Lakers (3-1). Jeff Planutis added 15 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line while he also had three steals. Aidan Reichert finished 3 of 8 from the field to finish with nine points.

The Golden Griffins (0-3) were led in scoring by Paul McMillan IV, who finished with 20 points. Tana Kopa added 17 points, seven rebounds, two steals and four blocks for Canisius. Evan van der Plas also had five points.

