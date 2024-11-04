Bal scores 24, Santa Clara downs Saint Louis 85-78 in Field of 68 Showcase

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Adama Bal scored 24 points to help Santa Clara defeat Saint Louis 85-78 on Monday…

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Adama Bal scored 24 points to help Santa Clara defeat Saint Louis 85-78 on Monday night in a season opener.

Bal shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Broncos. Camaron Tongue scored 18 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line and added seven rebounds. Christoph Tilly shot 6 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

The Billikens were led in scoring by Isaiah Swope, who finished with 24 points and five assists. Kellen Thames and Robbie Avila each had 16 points.

Santa Clara took the lead for good with 41 seconds remaining in the first half. Bal led Santa Clara with 17 points in the first half to help put them ahead 48-41 at the break. Tilly scored a team-high 13 points after the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

