Alvaro Folgueiras scores 19, Robert Morris cruises past Chatham University 79-51

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Alvaro Folgueiras’ 19 points helped Robert Morris defeat Chatham 79-51 on Sunday.

Folgueiras also contributed 13 rebounds for the Colonials (1-2). Ryan Prather Jr. shot 5 for 8 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 19 points. Dilen Miller had 10 points and shot 2 for 3 from beyond the arc and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Cougars were led in scoring by Blaine Gartley, who finished with 12 points, two steals and two blocks. Luca Robinson added 10 points and seven rebounds for Chatham. Lovenson Xavier finished with seven points.

