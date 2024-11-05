Agbim scores 25 off the bench, Wyoming takes down Concordia-Saint Paul 108-85

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Obi Agbim led Wyoming past Division-II Concordia-Saint Paul on Monday with 25 points off of the…

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Obi Agbim led Wyoming past Division-II Concordia-Saint Paul on Monday with 25 points off of the bench in a 108-85 win.

Agbim also contributed six assists for the Cowboys. Scottie Ebube scored 19 points while finishing 9 of 12 from the floor. Cole Henry shot 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Antwan Kimmons led the way for the Golden Bears with 20 points and nine rebounds. Concordia-Saint Paul also got 20 points and five assists from Ben Kopetzki. Marcus Skeete finished with 14 points.

Wyoming took the lead with 6:26 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 51-45 at halftime, with Touko Tainamo racking up 10 points. Wyoming extended its lead to 85-69 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Ebube scored a team-high 19 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

