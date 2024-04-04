Seton Hall and Indiana State meet in NIT

Indiana State Sycamores (32-6, 19-4 MVC) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (24-12, 13-8 Big East) Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (32-6, 19-4 MVC) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (24-12, 13-8 Big East)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall and Indiana State square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Pirates are 13-8 against Big East opponents and 11-4 in non-conference play. Seton Hall ranks third in the Big East with 36.1 points per game in the paint led by Kadary Richmond averaging 9.0.

The Sycamores are 19-4 against MVC opponents. Indiana State averages 17.8 assists per game to lead the MVC, paced by Julian Larry with 4.8.

Seton Hall averages 73.6 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 73.0 Indiana State gives up. Indiana State has shot at a 50.6% clip from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richmond is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Robbie Avila is shooting 53.9% and averaging 17.5 points for the Sycamores. Ryan Conwell is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Sycamores: 9-1, averaging 87.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

