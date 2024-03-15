Washington State meets Colorado in Pac-12 Tournament

Colorado Buffaloes (23-9, 14-7 Pac-12) vs. Washington State Cougars (24-8, 15-6 Pac-12) Las Vegas; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Colorado Buffaloes (23-9, 14-7 Pac-12) vs. Washington State Cougars (24-8, 15-6 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Washington State plays in the Pac-12 Tournament against Colorado.

The Cougars’ record in Pac-12 play is 15-6, and their record is 9-2 against non-conference opponents. Washington State is fifth in the Pac-12 with 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Isaac Jones averaging 9.5.

The Buffaloes are 14-7 against Pac-12 teams. Colorado averages 80.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

Washington State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Colorado gives up. Colorado averages 13.1 more points per game (80.3) than Washington State allows (67.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Rice is averaging 15.2 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Cougars. Jaylen Wells is averaging 16.2 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Buffaloes: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

