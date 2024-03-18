Virginia Cavaliers and Colorado State Rams meet in the First 4

Colorado State Rams (24-10, 12-9 MWC) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (23-10, 14-8 ACC) Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Colorado State Rams (24-10, 12-9 MWC) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (23-10, 14-8 ACC)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -2; over/under is 120

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia squares off against Colorado State in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cavaliers are 14-8 against ACC opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Virginia ranks third in college basketball giving up 59.6 points per game while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Rams’ record in MWC action is 12-9. Colorado State ranks sixth in the MWC shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

Virginia scores 63.6 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 68.4 Colorado State gives up. Colorado State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Virginia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reece Beekman is shooting 45.1% and averaging 14.3 points for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Stevens is averaging 16.5 points and seven assists for the Rams. Joel Scott is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 60.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

