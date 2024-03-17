VCU and Duquesne play for A-10 Championship

Duquesne Dukes (23-11, 13-8 A-10) vs. VCU Rams (22-12, 14-7 A-10) New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Duquesne Dukes (23-11, 13-8 A-10) vs. VCU Rams (22-12, 14-7 A-10)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -2; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU and Duquesne meet in the A-10 Championship.

The Rams’ record in A-10 play is 14-7, and their record is 8-5 against non-conference opponents. VCU averages 72.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Dukes are 13-8 in A-10 play. Duquesne ranks third in the A-10 with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by David Dixon averaging 1.6.

VCU makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Duquesne has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Duquesne averages 71.2 points per game, 4.2 more than the 67.0 VCU gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toibu Lawal is averaging 7.9 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Rams. Joe Bamisile is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Dae Dae Grant is shooting 39.3% and averaging 16.9 points for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Dukes: 9-1, averaging 70.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

