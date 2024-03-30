UConn Huskies and Illinois Fighting Illini square off in Elite 8

Illinois Fighting Illini (29-8, 17-6 Big Ten) vs. UConn Huskies (34-3, 21-2 Big East) Boston; Saturday, 6:09 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Illinois Fighting Illini (29-8, 17-6 Big Ten) vs. UConn Huskies (34-3, 21-2 Big East)

Boston; Saturday, 6:09 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -8.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn and No. 10 Illinois square off in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

The Huskies’ record in Big East play is 21-2, and their record is 13-1 against non-conference opponents. UConn scores 81.6 points while outscoring opponents by 18.0 points per game.

The Fighting Illini are 17-6 in Big Ten play. Illinois leads the Big Ten scoring 84.2 points per game while shooting 47.5%.

UConn averages 81.6 points, 8.4 more per game than the 73.2 Illinois allows. Illinois has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Spencer averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Tristen Newton is averaging 15.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 23.5 points for the Fighting Illini. Luke Goode is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 82.0 points, 40.6 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 9-1, averaging 85.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

