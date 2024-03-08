UCF visits TCU after Miller’s 21-point game

UCF Knights (15-14, 6-11 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (20-10, 9-8 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

UCF Knights (15-14, 6-11 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (20-10, 9-8 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU hosts UCF after Emanuel Miller scored 21 points in TCU’s 93-81 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Horned Frogs have gone 12-3 at home. TCU ranks second in the Big 12 with 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Miller averaging 8.5.

The Knights have gone 6-11 against Big 12 opponents.

TCU averages 80.5 points, 13.8 more per game than the 66.7 UCF gives up. UCF averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than TCU gives up.

The Horned Frogs and Knights match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is scoring 16.1 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Horned Frogs. Micah Peavy is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.