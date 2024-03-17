UAB Blazers and Temple Owls play for AAC Championship

Temple Owls (16-19, 9-13 AAC) vs. UAB Blazers (22-11, 14-6 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 3:15 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Temple Owls (16-19, 9-13 AAC) vs. UAB Blazers (22-11, 14-6 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 3:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB takes on Temple in the AAC Championship.

The Blazers’ record in AAC play is 14-6, and their record is 8-5 against non-conference opponents. UAB ranks fourth in the AAC in rebounding with 38.2 rebounds. Yaxel Lendeborg paces the Blazers with 10.5 boards.

The Owls’ record in AAC action is 9-13. Temple ranks sixth in the AAC giving up 72.5 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

UAB averages 77.6 points, 5.1 more per game than the 72.5 Temple gives up. Temple averages 70.9 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 75.4 UAB allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lendeborg is averaging 13.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Blazers. Eric Gaines is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Hysier Miller is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Owls. Joran Riley is averaging 11.1 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.