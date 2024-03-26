Live Radio
Tyson and Christofilis each score 21 to lead Seattle U over Fairfield 75-58 in CBI semifinals

The Associated Press

March 26, 2024, 11:42 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Cameron Tyson and John Christofilis each scored 21 points in Seattle U’s 75-58 win over Fairfield on Tuesday night in the CBI Tournament semifinals.

Third-seeded Seattle (22-14) will play top-seeded High Point in the championship game on Wednesday.

Tyson shot 8 for 15, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Redhawks. Paris Dawson had seven points and went 3 of 5 from the field.

Caleb Fields led the Stags (24-13) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. Jasper Floyd added 13 points and four assists for Fairfield. Alexis Yetna also had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

