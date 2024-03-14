Southern takes on Bethune-Cookman in SWAC Tournament

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (16-15, 11-7 SWAC) vs. Southern Jaguars (18-13, 12-6 SWAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (16-15, 11-7 SWAC) vs. Southern Jaguars (18-13, 12-6 SWAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -2.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern takes on Bethune-Cookman in the SWAC Tournament.

The Jaguars have gone 12-6 against SWAC opponents, with a 6-7 record in non-conference play. Southern scores 71.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Wildcats are 11-7 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman ranks sixth in the SWAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Hulsewe averaging 1.4.

Southern scores 71.5 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 72.8 Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Southern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Davis averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Tai’Reon Joseph is averaging 20.5 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Zion Harmon is scoring 15.5 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Wildcats. Dhashon Dyson is averaging 14.9 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 38.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.