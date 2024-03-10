Northern Colorado takes on Idaho State in Big Sky Tournament

Idaho State Bengals (13-19, 8-11 Big Sky) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (19-12, 12-6 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 10 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (13-19, 8-11 Big Sky) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (19-12, 12-6 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado and Idaho State square off in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Bears have gone 12-6 against Big Sky teams, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. Northern Colorado scores 80.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Bengals are 8-11 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State has a 3-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Northern Colorado averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Idaho State gives up. Idaho State has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Northern Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saint Thomas is averaging 19.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Bears. Zack Bloch is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brayden Parker is scoring 14.9 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Bengals: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

