Northern Colorado and Cleveland State square off in CBI Tournament matchup

Cleveland State Vikings (20-14, 13-10 Horizon League) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (19-13, 12-7 Big Sky) Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 11…

Cleveland State Vikings (20-14, 13-10 Horizon League) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (19-13, 12-7 Big Sky)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado and Cleveland State meet in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Bears’ record in Big Sky games is 12-7, and their record is 7-6 in non-conference play. Northern Colorado ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Brock Wisne averaging 1.8.

The Vikings are 13-10 in Horizon League play. Cleveland State is fifth in the Horizon League with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Tristan Enaruna averaging 6.5.

Northern Colorado makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Cleveland State has allowed to its opponents (45.5%). Cleveland State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Northern Colorado gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saint Thomas is scoring 19.6 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Bears. Dejour Reaves is averaging 17.8 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Drew Lowder is averaging 11.6 points for the Vikings. Enaruna is averaging 19.7 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.