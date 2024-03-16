North Carolina takes on NC State in ACC Championship game

NC State Wolfpack (21-14, 13-11 ACC) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (27-6, 19-3 ACC) Washington; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

NC State Wolfpack (21-14, 13-11 ACC) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (27-6, 19-3 ACC)

Washington; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -9; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 North Carolina faces NC State in the ACC Championship.

The Tar Heels are 19-3 against ACC opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. North Carolina leads the ACC in rebounding, averaging 41.2 boards. Armando Bacot paces the Tar Heels with 10.1 rebounds.

The Wolfpack are 13-11 in ACC play. NC State ranks fourth in the ACC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Ben Middlebrooks averaging 1.9.

North Carolina’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game NC State allows. NC State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than North Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Bacot is averaging 13.3 points and 10.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

DJ Horne is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Wolfpack. Jayden Taylor is averaging 14.5 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 41.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Wolfpack: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

