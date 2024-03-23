Norfolk State and Alabama A&M square off in TBC matchup

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (12-22, 10-10 SWAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (22-11, 12-4 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (12-22, 10-10 SWAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (22-11, 12-4 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State and Alabama A&M meet in The Basketball Classic.

The Spartans’ record in MEAC games is 12-4, and their record is 10-7 against non-conference opponents. Norfolk State ranks third in the MEAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Kuluel Mading averaging 1.6.

The Bulldogs’ record in SWAC games is 10-10. Alabama A&M is sixth in the SWAC allowing 75.6 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

Norfolk State makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Alabama A&M has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Alabama A&M has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Norfolk State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarii Thomas averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Allen Betrand is shooting 47.3% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

Cameron Tucker is averaging 8.8 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Omari Peek-Green is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

