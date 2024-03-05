No. 14 Kansas hosts Kansas State following Perry’s 26-point showing

Kansas State Wildcats (17-12, 7-9 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (21-8, 9-7 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Kansas State Wildcats (17-12, 7-9 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (21-8, 9-7 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -11.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State takes on the No. 14 Kansas Jayhawks after Tylor Perry scored 26 points in Kansas State’s 74-72 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Jayhawks are 14-1 in home games. Kansas leads college basketball with 19.4 assists per game led by Dajuan Harris averaging 6.5.

The Wildcats are 7-9 in Big 12 play. Kansas State ranks ninth in the Big 12 scoring 31.6 points per game in the paint led by William McNair averaging 6.4.

Kansas makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.5 percentage points higher than Kansas State has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Kansas State averages 72.6 points per game, 4.3 more than the 68.3 Kansas allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin McCullar is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 19.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals. Hunter Dickinson is shooting 49.7% and averaging 17.4 points over the past 10 games for Kansas.

Perry is averaging 16 points and 4.6 assists for the Wildcats. Arthur Kaluma is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.