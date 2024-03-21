Nebraska Cornhuskers face Texas A&M Aggies in first round of NCAA Tournament

Texas A&M Aggies (20-14, 11-10 SEC) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (23-10, 13-9 Big Ten) Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 6:50 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Texas A&M Aggies (20-14, 11-10 SEC) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (23-10, 13-9 Big Ten)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -1; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Texas A&M.

The Cornhuskers are 13-9 against Big Ten opponents and 10-1 in non-conference play. Nebraska is seventh in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.1 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Aggies’ record in SEC action is 11-10. Texas A&M is seventh in the SEC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Andersson Garcia averaging 4.9.

Nebraska averages 77.6 points, 6.8 more per game than the 70.8 Texas A&M allows. Texas A&M averages 74.8 points per game, 4.7 more than the 70.1 Nebraska allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keisei Tominaga is scoring 14.9 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Cornhuskers. Brice Williams is averaging 13.2 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Wade Taylor IV is averaging 18.9 points, four assists and 1.9 steals for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 42.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.