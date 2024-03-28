Marquette Golden Eagles face the NC State Wolfpack in Sweet 16

NC State Wolfpack (24-14, 14-11 ACC) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (27-9, 16-7 Big East) Dallas; Friday, 7:09 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

NC State Wolfpack (24-14, 14-11 ACC) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (27-9, 16-7 Big East)

Dallas; Friday, 7:09 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -6.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Marquette and NC State square off in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Golden Eagles’ record in Big East games is 16-7, and their record is 11-2 in non-conference play. Marquette scores 78.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Wolfpack are 14-11 in ACC play. NC State ranks eighth in the ACC with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Mohamed Diarra averaging 7.7.

Marquette averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.3 per game NC State gives up. NC State has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oso Ighodaro is averaging 13.6 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Kam Jones is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games.

Michael O’Connell is averaging 5.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Wolfpack. D.J. Burns is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Wolfpack: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

