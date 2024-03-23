EASTER SUNDAY: What's open, closed? | Thousands at Lincoln Memorial for Easter sunrise | Pope presides over Easter Vigil | Outrage on Trans Day of Visibility
James scores 25, Cincinnati beats Bradley 74-57 in NIT

The Associated Press

March 23, 2024, 4:47 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jizzle James had 25 points in Cincinnati’s 74-57 win over Bradley on Saturday in the NIT.

James went 11 of 17 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Bearcats (20-14). Dan Skillings Jr. added 20 points and five rebounds. Simas Lukosius added 17 points.

Malevy Leons led the way for the Braves (22-11) with 16 points and six rebounds. Connor Hickman scored 14.

Cincinnati took the lead with 18:36 left in the first half and did not give it up. James led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 36-28 at the break.

Cincinnati advances to play the winner of Sunday’s Indiana State versus Minnesota matchup.

