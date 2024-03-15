Howard takes down Morgan State in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament 78-65

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Bryce Harris had 28 points in No. 4 seed Howard’s 78-65 win over No. 5 seed Morgan State on Thursday night in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.
Howard plays top-seeded Norfolk State in the semifinals on Friday.
Harris also had nine rebounds and three blocks for the Bison (16-16). Jordan Hairston scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Marcus Dockery shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.
Will Thomas led the Bears (11-20) in scoring, finishing with 27 points, four assists and two steals. Morgan State also got nine points from Rob Lawson. Kameron Hobbs also had nine points.
Howard took the lead with 7:29 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Harris led their team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 40-31 at the break. Howard pulled away with a 13-0 run in the second half to extend a two-point lead to 15 points. They outscored Morgan State by four points in the final half, as Harris led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
