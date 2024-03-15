Howard takes down Morgan State in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament 78-65

Bryce Harris had 28 points in No. 4 seed Howard's 78-65 win over No. 5 seed Morgan State on Thursday night in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Howard guard Bryce Harris (34) fouls Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)(AP/Laurence Kesterson) Howard guard Bryce Harris (34) fouls Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)(AP/Laurence Kesterson) NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Bryce Harris had 28 points in No. 4 seed Howard’s 78-65 win over No. 5 seed Morgan State on Thursday night in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Howard plays top-seeded Norfolk State in the semifinals on Friday.

Harris also had nine rebounds and three blocks for the Bison (16-16). Jordan Hairston scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Marcus Dockery shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Will Thomas led the Bears (11-20) in scoring, finishing with 27 points, four assists and two steals. Morgan State also got nine points from Rob Lawson. Kameron Hobbs also had nine points.

Howard took the lead with 7:29 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Harris led their team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 40-31 at the break. Howard pulled away with a 13-0 run in the second half to extend a two-point lead to 15 points. They outscored Morgan State by four points in the final half, as Harris led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.