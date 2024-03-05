Live Radio
Hairston sparks Howard to 85-66 victory over Delaware State

The Associated Press

March 5, 2024, 4:30 AM

Howard head coach Kenny Blakeney watches during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(AP/Morry Gash)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jordan Hairston hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 to propel Howard to an 85-66 victory over Delaware State on Monday night.

Hairston shot 9 for 14, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Bison (15-15, 9-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Bryce Harris added 23 points and eight rebounds. Shy Odom scored 15 on 5-for-7 shooting.

The Hornets (13-16, 6-7) were led by Martez Robinson with 20 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Jevin Muniz added 14 points and Deywilk Tavarez scored nine.

