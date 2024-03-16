Grand Canyon and UT Arlington meet in WAC Championship

UT Arlington Mavericks (20-13, 15-7 WAC) vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes (28-4, 18-3 WAC) Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 11:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (20-13, 15-7 WAC) vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes (28-4, 18-3 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon squares off against UT Arlington in the WAC Championship.

The Antelopes’ record in WAC play is 18-3, and their record is 10-1 in non-conference games. Grand Canyon averages 79.5 points while outscoring opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Mavericks are 15-7 in WAC play. UT Arlington has a 2-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Grand Canyon’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyon Grant-Foster is shooting 44.9% and averaging 19.7 points for the Antelopes. Rayshon Harrison is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

DaJuan Gordon is shooting 46.1% and averaging 13.1 points for the Mavericks. Phillip Russell is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 38.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 9-1, averaging 84.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

