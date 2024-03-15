Fourth-seeded Bethune-Cookman takes down Southern in SWAC tournament quarterfinal, 73-58

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Dhashon Dyson had 20 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 73-58 victory over fourth-seeded Southern on Thursday in the…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Dhashon Dyson had 20 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 73-58 victory over fourth-seeded Southern on Thursday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference quarterfinals.

The fourth-seeds, Bethune-Cookman advances to face top-seeded Grambling in Friday’s semifinals.

Dyson also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Wildcats (17-15). Derek Carter-Hollinger Jr. added 14 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line while they also had five rebounds. Jakobi Heady went 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Tidjiane Dioumassi finished with 17 points for the Jaguars (18-14). Southern also got 10 points from Derrick Tezeno. Brandon Davis also had eight points and two steals.

The game was tight going into the half, as Bethune-Cookman held a two-point lead, 29-27. Dyson paced their team in scoring through the first half with nine points. Bethune-Cookman took the lead with 15:33 remaining in the second half and never looked back. Carter-Hollinger helped their team pull away for the victory with 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.