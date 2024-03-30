Duke Blue Devils and NC State Wolfpack play in Elite 8

NC State Wolfpack (25-14, 14-11 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (27-8, 15-6 ACC) Dallas; Sunday, 5:05 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

NC State Wolfpack (25-14, 14-11 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (27-8, 15-6 ACC)

Dallas; Sunday, 5:05 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -6; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Duke takes on NC State in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Devils are 15-6 against ACC opponents and 12-2 in non-conference play. Duke is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolfpack are 14-11 in ACC play. NC State ranks sixth in the ACC scoring 32.7 points per game in the paint led by D.J. Burns averaging 8.5.

Duke averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.2 per game NC State gives up. NC State averages 10.3 more points per game (76.3) than Duke gives up (66.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCain is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 13.8 points. Kyle Filipowski is averaging 15.5 points, eight rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

DJ Horne averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Burns is averaging 15.6 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Wolfpack: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

