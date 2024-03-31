Duke and NC State meet in Elite 8

NC State Wolfpack (25-14, 14-11 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (27-8, 15-6 ACC) Dallas; Sunday, 5:05 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

NC State Wolfpack (25-14, 14-11 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (27-8, 15-6 ACC)

Dallas; Sunday, 5:05 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -7.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Duke faces NC State in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Devils’ record in ACC games is 15-6, and their record is 12-2 against non-conference opponents. Duke is sixth in the ACC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Filipowski averaging 6.0.

The Wolfpack’s record in ACC games is 14-11. NC State is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Duke scores 79.0 points, 6.8 more per game than the 72.2 NC State allows. NC State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Duke allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filipowski is averaging 16.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

DJ Horne is averaging 16.8 points for the Wolfpack. D.J. Burns is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Wolfpack: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.