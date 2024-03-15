Live Radio
Delaware State upsets South Carolina State 71-58 in MEAC tournament quarterfinals

The Associated Press

March 15, 2024, 1:57 AM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Deywilk Tavarez had 29 points as fourth-seeded Delaware State upset fourth-seeded South Carolina State’s 71-58 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals.

Delaware State advances to face the tourney’s No. 2 seed, North Carolina Central, in Friday’s semifinals.

Tavarez added five steals for the Hornets (14-17). Martez Robinson scored 22 points while going 4 of 9 and 14 of 16 from the free-throw line and added 12 rebounds. Alston Andrews shot 4 of 6 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Omar Croskey finished with 13 points and five steals for the Bulldogs (14-18). South Carolina State also got 12 points from Michael Teal. Wilson Dubinsky also had eight points. The loss broke the Bulldogs’ five-game winning streak.

Tavarez scored 23 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Delaware State to a 13-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

