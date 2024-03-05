Dartmouth hosts Harvard on 4-game home skid

Harvard Crimson (14-12, 5-8 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (5-21, 1-12 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Harvard Crimson (14-12, 5-8 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (5-21, 1-12 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -6.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth aims to break its four-game home skid with a win against Harvard.

The Big Green have gone 5-7 in home games. Dartmouth is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Crimson are 5-8 in Ivy League play. Harvard is seventh in the Ivy League with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Justice Ajogbor averaging 4.3.

Dartmouth is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 42.3% Harvard allows to opponents. Harvard averages 70.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 72.0 Dartmouth allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dusan Neskovic averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Jaren Johnson is shooting 44.3% and averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

Malik Mack is averaging 17.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Crimson. Louis Lesmond is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Harvard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 1-9, averaging 63.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Crimson: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.