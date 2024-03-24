Curtis scores 19 as Fairfield beats Little Rock 82-75 in CBI

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Matt Curtis had 19 points to guide Fairfield to an 82-75 victory over Little Rock…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Matt Curtis had 19 points to guide Fairfield to an 82-75 victory over Little Rock in the first round of the CBI Tournament on Sunday.

Curtis shot 6 for 11 from the floor, including 5 for 10 from 3-point range, for the seventh-seeded Stags (23-12), who will play No. 15 seed Chicago State in a Monday quarterfinal. Caleb Fields added 15 points and six assists, while Jasper Floyd scored 14.

Jordan Jefferson scored 20 points to lead the 10th-seeded Trojans (21-13), who saw an eight-game win streak end. Khalen Robinson added 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Jamir Chaplin pitched in with 17 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

