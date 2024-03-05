Coit leads Northern Illinois against Central Michigan

Central Michigan Chippewas (16-13, 10-6 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (10-19, 4-12 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Central Michigan Chippewas (16-13, 10-6 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (10-19, 4-12 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chippewas -2; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois takes on the Central Michigan Chippewas after David Coit scored 35 points in Northern Illinois’ 80-73 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Huskies are 5-8 on their home court. Northern Illinois is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Chippewas have gone 10-6 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan is fifth in the MAC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Markus Harding averaging 2.3.

Northern Illinois’ average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan averages 66.8 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 78.0 Northern Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coit is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Huskies. Will Lovings-Watts is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Anthony Pritchard is averaging 13.6 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Chippewas. Derrick Butler is averaging 11.7 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the past 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Chippewas: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 39.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

