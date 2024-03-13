Cal takes on Stanford in Pac-12 Tournament

Stanford Cardinal (13-17, 8-12 Pac-12) vs. California Golden Bears (13-18, 9-11 Pac-12) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Stanford Cardinal (13-17, 8-12 Pac-12) vs. California Golden Bears (13-18, 9-11 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -2.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Cal plays in the Pac-12 Tournament against Stanford.

The Golden Bears are 9-11 against Pac-12 opponents and 4-7 in non-conference play. Cal ranks fifth in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 37.1 rebounds. Fardaws Aimaq leads the Golden Bears with 11.0 boards.

The Cardinal are 8-12 in Pac-12 play. Stanford is 8-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Cal averages 73.9 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 76.4 Stanford allows. Stanford averages 76.5 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 76.7 Cal gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylon Tyson is averaging 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Golden Bears. Aimaq is averaging 13.9 points and 12.2 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games.

Maxime Raynaud is shooting 57.8% and averaging 15.6 points for the Cardinal. Spencer Jones is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Cardinal: 2-8, averaging 72.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.