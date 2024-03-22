Arkansas State and Bethune-Cookman square off in CBI Tournament

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (17-16, 12-8 SWAC) vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves (18-16, 13-8 Sun Belt) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (17-16, 12-8 SWAC) vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves (18-16, 13-8 Sun Belt)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State and Bethune-Cookman meet in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Red Wolves have gone 13-8 against Sun Belt opponents, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. Arkansas State is third in the Sun Belt scoring 78.7 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Wildcats’ record in SWAC games is 12-8. Bethune-Cookman ranks fourth in the SWAC with 12.2 assists per game led by Zion Harmon averaging 4.0.

Arkansas State averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman averages 72.5 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 77.1 Arkansas State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Todd is averaging 12.6 points for the Red Wolves. Freddy Hicks is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Harmon is averaging 14.7 points, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Dhashon Dyson is averaging 14.6 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 39.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.