Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Duquesne following Brown’s 29-point game

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (16-9, 6-6 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (14-10, 4-7 A-10) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (16-9, 6-6 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (14-10, 4-7 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -2.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits the Duquesne Dukes after Xzayvier Brown scored 29 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 64-59 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Dukes have gone 9-4 at home. Duquesne is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Hawks are 6-6 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 77.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

Duquesne’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 9.5 more points per game (77.5) than Duquesne allows (68.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Clark III is averaging 14.8 points, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Dukes. Dae Dae Grant is averaging 17 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

Erik Reynolds II is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 16.9 points. Brown is averaging 15.4 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.