N.C. A&T plays Stony Brook on 4-game road slide

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-20, 5-9 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (14-13, 7-7 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seawolves -13.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T hits the road against Stony Brook looking to stop its four-game road slide.

The Seawolves are 10-3 on their home court. Stony Brook ranks fifth in the CAA in rebounding with 36.0 rebounds. Andre Snoddy leads the Seawolves with 7.5 boards.

The Aggies are 5-9 in CAA play. N.C. A&T has a 1-15 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Stony Brook averages 72.0 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 77.9 N.C. A&T gives up. N.C. A&T’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Stony Brook has allowed to its opponents (43.4%).

The Seawolves and Aggies match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Clarke is averaging 13.5 points for the Seawolves. Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 15.8 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 40.8% over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 60.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

