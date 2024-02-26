Brown, Gray propel Nicholls to 92-82 victory over Incarnate Word

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Robert Brown III had 28 points and Michael Gray Jr. scored 25 to help Nicholls defeat…

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Robert Brown III had 28 points and Michael Gray Jr. scored 25 to help Nicholls defeat Incarnate Word 92-82 on Monday night.

Brown and Gray both had three steals for the Colonels (16-12, 11-4 Southland Conference). Oumar Koureissi added 14 points.

Sky Wicks paced the Cardinals (8-20, 3-12) with 22 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Incarnate Word also got Dylan Hayman finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. TJ Ford Jr. scored 12.

