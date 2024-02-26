Live Radio
Brown, Gray propel Nicholls to 92-82 victory over Incarnate Word

The Associated Press

February 26, 2024, 9:52 PM

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Robert Brown III had 28 points and Michael Gray Jr. scored 25 to help Nicholls defeat Incarnate Word 92-82 on Monday night.

Brown and Gray both had three steals for the Colonels (16-12, 11-4 Southland Conference). Oumar Koureissi added 14 points.

Sky Wicks paced the Cardinals (8-20, 3-12) with 22 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Incarnate Word also got Dylan Hayman finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. TJ Ford Jr. scored 12.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

