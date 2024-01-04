Reynolds leads Green Bay against Detroit Mercy after 27-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-15, 0-4 Horizon League) Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Green Bay Phoenix (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-15, 0-4 Horizon League)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -3; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay takes on the Detroit Mercy Titans after Noah Reynolds scored 27 points in Green Bay’s 78-61 victory against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Titans are 0-3 on their home court. Detroit Mercy averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 0-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Phoenix are 3-1 against Horizon League opponents. Green Bay averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Detroit Mercy is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 41.6% Green Bay allows to opponents. Green Bay has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 47.7% shooting opponents of Detroit Mercy have averaged.

The Titans and Phoenix meet Thursday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Stone is averaging 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Titans. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 13.7 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Reynolds is averaging 19.4 points and 4.5 assists for the Phoenix. Elijah Jones is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 0-10, averaging 59.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.