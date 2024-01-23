Hinson and Pittsburgh host Georgia Tech

Pittsburgh Panthers (11-7, 2-5 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-9, 2-5 ACC) Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Pittsburgh Panthers (11-7, 2-5 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-9, 2-5 ACC)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Blake Hinson scored 24 points in Pittsburgh’s 80-76 win against the Duke Blue Devils.

The Yellow Jackets are 5-4 in home games. Georgia Tech gives up 75.2 points and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 2-5 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh is second in the ACC with 39.7 rebounds per game led by Ishmael Leggett averaging 5.6.

Georgia Tech is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 41.3% Pittsburgh allows to opponents. Pittsburgh has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Kowacie Reeves is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Hinson is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 18.4 points. Carlton Carrington is shooting 37.1% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.