Georgia Tech hosts Hinson and Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Panthers (11-7, 2-5 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-9, 2-5 ACC) Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pittsburgh Panthers (11-7, 2-5 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-9, 2-5 ACC)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Blake Hinson scored 24 points in Pittsburgh’s 80-76 win over the Duke Blue Devils.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 5-4 in home games. Georgia Tech is 2-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Panthers have gone 2-5 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh is ninth in the ACC scoring 76.5 points per game and is shooting 43.1%.

Georgia Tech is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 41.3% Pittsburgh allows to opponents. Pittsburgh averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Georgia Tech gives up.

The Yellow Jackets and Panthers face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is averaging 15.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Kowacie Reeves is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Hinson is scoring 18.4 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Panthers. Carlton Carrington is averaging 12.1 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 37.1% over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.