Canisius plays conference rival Fairfield

Fairfield Stags (9-7, 3-2 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (7-8, 2-3 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Griffins -2; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Canisius and Fairfield will play on Monday.

The Golden Griffins are 4-1 on their home court. Canisius has a 2-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Stags are 3-2 in MAAC play. Fairfield averages 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Canisius averages 75.7 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 71.8 Fairfield gives up. Fairfield has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Canisius have averaged.

The Golden Griffins and Stags square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins is averaging 15.9 points and 3.9 assists for the Golden Griffins. Siem Uijtendaal is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

Caleb Fields is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 14.1 points and 1.6 steals. Jalen Leach is shooting 43.9% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Stags: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

