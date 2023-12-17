Kansas State hosts Gary and Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at Kansas State Wildcats (8-2) New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at Kansas State Wildcats (8-2)

New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska visits the Kansas State Wildcats after Juwan Gary scored 20 points in Nebraska’s 77-70 win against the Michigan State Spartans.

The Wildcats are 6-0 in home games. Kansas State ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Cam Carter averaging 7.8.

The Cornhuskers have gone 0-1 away from home. Nebraska has a 7-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Kansas State scores 80.9 points, 14.1 more per game than the 66.8 Nebraska allows. Nebraska averages 77.3 points per game, 4.8 more than the 72.5 Kansas State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Tylor Perry is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers for Kansas State.

Keisei Tominaga is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, while averaging 14 points. Brice Williams is averaging 14 points for Nebraska.

